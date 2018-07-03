Crispy Chicken Thighs with Blueberry Sauce

Blueberry Sauce Ingredients:

  • 1 cup frozen blueberries, thawed
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 3 tablespoons water (more as needed)
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Crispy Chicken Thighs Ingredients:

  • 6 chicken thighs (skin ­on, bone ­in)
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

Blueberry Sauce Directions:

  1. In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine blueberries, vinegar, honey, water and salt; bring to a light simmer, then lower heat to medium-low.
  2. Cook sauce for about 30 minutes or until it becomes thick, stirring occasionally.
  3. Add more water if you find the sauce to be too thick.
  4. Set aside, keeping warm until you are ready to serve.

Crispy Chicken Thighs Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, combine buttermilk and chicken thighs. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 12 hours.
  2. Once the chicken has marinated, drain it through a colander and season with salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.
  3. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  4. In a large oven safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil.
  5. Add chicken, skin side down and sear for about 6­-8 minutes or until the skin is crispy and brown. Flip chicken to the other side and cook for an additional 3 minutes.
  6. Transfer pan to the oven.  Cook for 25 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through; let rest for five minutes.
  7. When you are ready to serve, spoon blueberry sauce over the chicken and garnish with fresh parsley.

Number of servings (yield): 3

