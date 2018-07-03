Blueberry Sauce Ingredients:
- 1 cup frozen blueberries, thawed
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 3 tablespoons water (more as needed)
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Crispy Chicken Thighs Ingredients:
- 6 chicken thighs (skin on, bone in)
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
Blueberry Sauce Directions:
- In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine blueberries, vinegar, honey, water and salt; bring to a light simmer, then lower heat to medium-low.
- Cook sauce for about 30 minutes or until it becomes thick, stirring occasionally.
- Add more water if you find the sauce to be too thick.
- Set aside, keeping warm until you are ready to serve.
Crispy Chicken Thighs Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine buttermilk and chicken thighs. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 12 hours.
- Once the chicken has marinated, drain it through a colander and season with salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- In a large oven safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil.
- Add chicken, skin side down and sear for about 6-8 minutes or until the skin is crispy and brown. Flip chicken to the other side and cook for an additional 3 minutes.
- Transfer pan to the oven. Cook for 25 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through; let rest for five minutes.
- When you are ready to serve, spoon blueberry sauce over the chicken and garnish with fresh parsley.
Number of servings (yield): 3
