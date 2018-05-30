Shrimp Chowder

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoons margarine
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 2 10.75 ounce cans cream of potato soup
  • 3 1/2 cups skim milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1 1/2 pound medium-size fresh or frozen peeled and deveined shrimp
  • 1 1/4 cups shredded reduced-fat Monterey jack cheese

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in large stock pot over medium heat; add onion and sauté until tender.
  2. Stir in cream of potato soup, milk and pepper; bring to a boil. Add shrimp, reduce heat and simmer, stirring often; 2-3 minutes or just until shrimp turn pink.
  3. Stir in cheese until melted.
  4. Serve immediately. Garnish with parsley.

