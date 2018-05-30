Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoons margarine
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 2 10.75 ounce cans cream of potato soup
- 3 1/2 cups skim milk
- 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
- 1 1/2 pound medium-size fresh or frozen peeled and deveined shrimp
- 1 1/4 cups shredded reduced-fat Monterey jack cheese
Directions:
- Melt butter in large stock pot over medium heat; add onion and sauté until tender.
- Stir in cream of potato soup, milk and pepper; bring to a boil. Add shrimp, reduce heat and simmer, stirring often; 2-3 minutes or just until shrimp turn pink.
- Stir in cheese until melted.
- Serve immediately. Garnish with parsley.
