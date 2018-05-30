Baked Parmesan Catfish

Ingredients:

  • 4 pound catfish fillets or ocean perch fillets
  • 1 cup plain panko breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons grated romano or parmesan cheese
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried italian blend spices
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 large egg whites, beaten or 1 large egg
  • 1/4 cup low-fat milk
  • Non-stick pan spray

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Wash your hands with soap and hot water. Clean your cooking area. Assemble these supplies: measuring spoons, measuring cups, a shallow pan or pie dish, fork, 8-inch by 8-inch casserole or 9-inch by 13-inch pan. Coat the inside of the baking pan with nonstick pan spray.
  2. In a pie pan or shallow dish, mix the breadcrumbs, cheese, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper; set it aside.
  3. In another pan or dish, combine the egg and the low-fat milk. Dip each fish fillet first in the milk mixture, then in the crumb mixture to coat both sides.
  4. Arrange the fillets in one layer in the baking pan. Bake them for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork or the internal temperature reaches a minimum of 145°F with a food thermometer.  

