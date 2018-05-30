Ingredients:
- 4 pound catfish fillets or ocean perch fillets
- 1 cup plain panko breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons grated romano or parmesan cheese
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried italian blend spices
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 large egg whites, beaten or 1 large egg
- 1/4 cup low-fat milk
- Non-stick pan spray
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Wash your hands with soap and hot water. Clean your cooking area. Assemble these supplies: measuring spoons, measuring cups, a shallow pan or pie dish, fork, 8-inch by 8-inch casserole or 9-inch by 13-inch pan. Coat the inside of the baking pan with nonstick pan spray.
- In a pie pan or shallow dish, mix the breadcrumbs, cheese, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper; set it aside.
- In another pan or dish, combine the egg and the low-fat milk. Dip each fish fillet first in the milk mixture, then in the crumb mixture to coat both sides.
- Arrange the fillets in one layer in the baking pan. Bake them for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork or the internal temperature reaches a minimum of 145°F with a food thermometer.
