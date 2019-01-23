Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler

A plate of Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top
Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler

Ingredients:

  • 3 pounds frozen sliced peaches, thawed and drained
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup cornmeal
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1/3 cup 1% milk
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

  1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area.
  2. Preheat your slow cooker by setting it to the low setting.
  3. In a medium size mixing bowl, mix together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and salt.
  4. Add in Greek yogurt, milk, egg and vanilla extract; mix well.
  5. Add peaches in an even layer on the bottom of the slow cooker.
  6. Pour the flour mixture on top of peaches.
  7. Slow cook on low for a minimum of 4 to 4 1/2 hours.
  8. Store any leftover cobbler in the refrigerator. Do not reheat food or leftovers in the slow cooker; instead reheat on stove top or the microwave.

