Slow Cooker French Onion Soup

By -
0
20
A bowl of French Onion Soup surrounded by onions, crostinis and cheese
Slow Cooker French Onion Soup
Yield: Makes 1-1/2 quarts or 6-1 cup servings.

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds yellow onions, trimmed, halved and sliced (2 quarts) 
  • 1 box (32 ounces) beef broth (1 quart) 
  • 2 teaspoons dried thyme 
  • 1/2 cup white wine or water 
  • 2 tablespoons flour 
  • 6 thick slices sour dough bread or rustic loaf, crusts trimmed 
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan or Swiss cheese 
  • cracked pepper (optional) 

Directions:

  1. Place sliced onions into a 5 or 6-quart slow cooker. Add broth and thyme and stir. Cover cooker with lid and cook on high setting 3 to 4 hours or until onions are tender.
  2. Mix white wine (or water) with flour and stir into the slow cooker. Cover and continue to cook on high setting for 1 hour longer or until thickened. 
  3. Before serving, place bread slices on a baking sheet and top with cheese. Broil until cheese is bubbly.
  4. To serve, ladle soup into shallow bowls. Place one slice of hot cheesy bread into each bowl. Sprinkle with pepper to taste. 

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.