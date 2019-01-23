Slow Cooker French Onion Soup
Yield: Makes 1-1/2 quarts or 6-1 cup servings.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds yellow onions, trimmed, halved and sliced (2 quarts)
- 1 box (32 ounces) beef broth (1 quart)
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 1/2 cup white wine or water
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 6 thick slices sour dough bread or rustic loaf, crusts trimmed
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan or Swiss cheese
- cracked pepper (optional)
Directions:
- Place sliced onions into a 5 or 6-quart slow cooker. Add broth and thyme and stir. Cover cooker with lid and cook on high setting 3 to 4 hours or until onions are tender.
- Mix white wine (or water) with flour and stir into the slow cooker. Cover and continue to cook on high setting for 1 hour longer or until thickened.
- Before serving, place bread slices on a baking sheet and top with cheese. Broil until cheese is bubbly.
- To serve, ladle soup into shallow bowls. Place one slice of hot cheesy bread into each bowl. Sprinkle with pepper to taste.
