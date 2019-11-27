Snickerdoodles

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup unsalted butter (softened)
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 2 3/4 cup flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Cinnamon-Sugar Mixture:

  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoons cinnamon

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 
  2. In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar for 4-5 minutes until light and fluffy.  Scrape the sides of the bowl and add the eggs and vanilla. Cream for 1-2 minutes longer. 
  3. Stir in flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and salt, just until combined. If time allows, wrap the dough and let refrigerate for 20-30 minutes. 
  4. In a small bowl, stir together sugar and cinnamon. 
  5. Roll dough into small balls until round and smooth.  Drop into the cinnamon-sugar mixture and coat well. Using a spoon, coat for a second time, ensuring the cookie balls are completely covered
  6. Place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. (to make flatter snickerdoodles, press down in the center of the ball before placing in the oven. This will help them spread while baking). Bake for 9-11 minutes.  Let cool for several minutes on baking sheet before removing from the pan. 

  

