Snickerdoodles
Ingredients:
- 1 cup unsalted butter (softened)
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 3/4 cup flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
Cinnamon-Sugar Mixture:
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 Tablespoons cinnamon
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar for 4-5 minutes until light and fluffy. Scrape the sides of the bowl and add the eggs and vanilla. Cream for 1-2 minutes longer.
- Stir in flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and salt, just until combined. If time allows, wrap the dough and let refrigerate for 20-30 minutes.
- In a small bowl, stir together sugar and cinnamon.
- Roll dough into small balls until round and smooth. Drop into the cinnamon-sugar mixture and coat well. Using a spoon, coat for a second time, ensuring the cookie balls are completely covered
- Place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. (to make flatter snickerdoodles, press down in the center of the ball before placing in the oven. This will help them spread while baking). Bake for 9-11 minutes. Let cool for several minutes on baking sheet before removing from the pan.
