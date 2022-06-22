Spicy Southwest Chicken Cornbread Skillet
Contributed by: American Butter Institute
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 cup frozen bell pepper and onion blend
- 1 1/2 cups shredded cooked rotisserie chicken
- 2 ears of corn cut off the cob
- 10 oz. can mild tomatoes and diced green chiles, not drained
- 1 oz. packet taco seasoning
- 7.5 oz. canned black beans
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, divided
- Cilantro, sour cream, and sliced fresh jalapeno for garnish (optional)
Cornbread Topping Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups (178 grams) yellow cornmeal
- 1/2 cup (64 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. granulated sugar
- 3 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 large egg
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- In a 12 inch cast iron skillet, melt 3 tablespoons butter on medium high heat. Add 1 cup frozen bell peppers and onions; stir occasionally and cook until onions are transparent. Turn off heat, and remove skillet from heat.
- To the skillet, add the shredded chicken, corn, tomatoes, taco seasoning, beans, sour cream and 1 cup of the shredded cheese. Mix well and spread evenly in the pan.
- In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
- In a large liquid measure with a pour spout, whisk together buttermilk, eggs and melted butter.
- Pour the liquid ingredients into the bowl with cornmeal mixture and add the remaining shredded cheese. Stir until the ingredients are just combined and moistened.
- Pour the cornbread batter over the chicken mixture in the skillet, spreading evenly in the pan.
- Bake for 25 minutes. Let cool at least 20 minutes before serving. Garnish with jalapeno slices, sour cream and cilantro.
