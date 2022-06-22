Spicy Southwest Chicken Cornbread Skillet

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 1 cup frozen bell pepper and onion blend
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cooked rotisserie chicken
  • 2 ears of corn cut off the cob
  • 10 oz. can mild tomatoes and diced green chiles, not drained
  • 1 oz. packet taco seasoning
  • 7.5 oz. canned black beans
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, divided
  • Cilantro, sour cream, and sliced fresh jalapeno for garnish (optional)

Cornbread Topping Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups (178 grams) yellow cornmeal
  • 1/2 cup (64 grams) all-purpose flour
  • 1 Tbsp. granulated sugar
  • 3 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  2. In a 12 inch cast iron skillet, melt 3 tablespoons butter on medium high heat. Add 1 cup frozen bell peppers and onions; stir occasionally and cook until onions are transparent. Turn off heat, and remove skillet from heat.
  3. To the skillet, add the shredded chicken, corn, tomatoes, taco seasoning, beans, sour cream and 1 cup of the shredded cheese. Mix well and spread evenly in the pan.
  4. In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
  5. In a large liquid measure with a pour spout, whisk together buttermilk, eggs and melted butter.
  6. Pour the liquid ingredients into the bowl with cornmeal mixture and add the remaining shredded cheese. Stir until the ingredients are just combined and moistened.
  7. Pour the cornbread batter over the chicken mixture in the skillet, spreading evenly in the pan.
  8. Bake for 25 minutes. Let cool at least 20 minutes before serving. Garnish with jalapeno slices, sour cream and cilantro.

