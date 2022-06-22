Succotosh

Succotosh

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups corn kernels, fresh or frozen
  • 2 cups lima beans, frozen
  • 3 bacon slices
  • 1 small onion, white or yellow, chopped
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 small red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 small orange bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 3 Tbsp. butter
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil, cut into thin strips
  • Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Cook frozen lima beans according to the instructions on the package. Drain and set aside.
  2. Thaw corn, if using frozen. Fry bacon in a skillet till crisp. Remove to a plate and crumble. Discard excess bacon drippings, keeping around 2 Tbsp in the skillet.
  3. Sauté onion, bell peppers and garlic in bacon drippings for 3-4 minutes, until slightly tender. Stir in corn and lima beans along with salt and pepper. Combine well and cook for a couple of minutes. In the case of fresh corn, add before lima beans and cook until tender, about 5-7 minutes, then add lima beans. Add in butter and mix well. Remove from the heat.
  4. Stir in cherry tomatoes and basil leaves and top it all with crumbled bacon.

