Succotosh
Ingredients:
- 3 cups corn kernels, fresh or frozen
- 2 cups lima beans, frozen
- 3 bacon slices
- 1 small onion, white or yellow, chopped
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 small red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 small orange bell pepper, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 1/4 cup fresh basil, cut into thin strips
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Cook frozen lima beans according to the instructions on the package. Drain and set aside.
- Thaw corn, if using frozen. Fry bacon in a skillet till crisp. Remove to a plate and crumble. Discard excess bacon drippings, keeping around 2 Tbsp in the skillet.
- Sauté onion, bell peppers and garlic in bacon drippings for 3-4 minutes, until slightly tender. Stir in corn and lima beans along with salt and pepper. Combine well and cook for a couple of minutes. In the case of fresh corn, add before lima beans and cook until tender, about 5-7 minutes, then add lima beans. Add in butter and mix well. Remove from the heat.
- Stir in cherry tomatoes and basil leaves and top it all with crumbled bacon.
