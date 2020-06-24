Sweet Iced Tea

Ingredients:

  • 8 regular black tea bags
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 large lemon
  • 2 cups water + enough to make 1 gallon
  • 3 cups ice

Directions:

  1. Tie the strings of 8 tea bags together in a knot. In a small saucepan combine sugar and 2 cups of water over high heat. Bring to a boil. Add tea bags. Immediately turn off heat. Let sit and steep for about 2 hours.
  2. In a gallon sized pitcher, add steeped tea. Do not wring out tea bags, but suspend over pitcher for a minute to let drip. Add 3 cups ice. Fill to gallon line with water.
  3. In individual glasses, add a slice of fresh lemon and pour over with iced tea. 

