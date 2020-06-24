Sweet Iced Tea
Ingredients:
- 8 regular black tea bags
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 large lemon
- 2 cups water + enough to make 1 gallon
- 3 cups ice
Directions:
- Tie the strings of 8 tea bags together in a knot. In a small saucepan combine sugar and 2 cups of water over high heat. Bring to a boil. Add tea bags. Immediately turn off heat. Let sit and steep for about 2 hours.
- In a gallon sized pitcher, add steeped tea. Do not wring out tea bags, but suspend over pitcher for a minute to let drip. Add 3 cups ice. Fill to gallon line with water.
- In individual glasses, add a slice of fresh lemon and pour over with iced tea.
