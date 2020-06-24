Cantaloupe Mint Agua Fresca
Ingredients:
- 1 cantaloupe
- 1.5 cups cold water
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice (or lime juice)
- a few sprigs fresh mint
- ice
Directions:
- Cut the cantaloupe into chunks and place into a blender. Blend until fully pureed, then strain the puree through a fine mesh strainer in order to collect the juice.
- Pour the juice into a pitcher and add the water, fresh lemon juice, and mint.
- Refrigerate for at least one hour so it’s thoroughly chilled. Pour over ice and enjoy.
