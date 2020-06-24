Cantaloupe Mint Agua Fresca

Cantaloupe Mint Agua Fresca

Ingredients:

  • 1 cantaloupe
  • 1.5 cups cold water
  • 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice (or lime juice)
  • a few sprigs fresh mint
  • ice

Directions:

  1. Cut the cantaloupe into chunks and place into a blender. Blend until fully pureed, then strain the puree through a fine mesh strainer in order to collect the juice. 
  2. Pour the juice into a pitcher and add the water, fresh lemon juice, and mint.
  3. Refrigerate for at least one hour so it’s thoroughly chilled. Pour over ice and enjoy.  

