Sweet Potato Casserole
Submitted by: Bridget Simmons of Salem, OH
Ingredients:
- 1 40 oz. can cut sweet potatoes, undrained
- 1 cup white sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup butter, softened
- 1/3 cup milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Topping:
- 1 cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 cup pecans, chopped
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
Directions:
- Butter a 2 quart baking dish.
- Place sweet potatoes and liquid in medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook 15 minutes until tender. Remove from heat, drain and mash.
- In a separate medium bowl, mix the potatoes, sugar, eggs, soft butter, milk and vanilla. Spread evenly into the baking dish.
- In a clean bowl, mix topping ingredients and sprinkle over potato mixture.
- Bake in preheated 350°F oven for 35 minutes or until knife comes out clean.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!