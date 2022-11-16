Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole

Submitted by: Bridget Simmons of Salem, OH

Ingredients:

  • 1 40 oz. can cut sweet potatoes, undrained
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/3 cup butter, softened
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 1 tsp. vanilla

Topping:

  • 1 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1 cup pecans, chopped
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • 1/3 cup butter, melted

Directions:

  1. Butter a 2 quart baking dish.
  2. Place sweet potatoes and liquid in medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook 15 minutes until tender. Remove from heat, drain and mash.
  3. In a separate medium bowl, mix the potatoes, sugar, eggs, soft butter, milk and vanilla. Spread evenly into the baking dish.
  4. In a clean bowl, mix topping ingredients and sprinkle over potato mixture.
  5. Bake in preheated 350°F oven for 35 minutes or until knife comes out clean.

