Fresh Cranberry Relish

Submitted by: Dee Fletcher, Recipe Contributing Editor

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups fresh cranberries
  • 1 20 oz. can crushed pineapple, drained
  • 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled cored and cut into wedges
  • 2 11oz. cans mandarin oranges, drained
  • 1/2 cup pecans (optional)
  • 1 tsp. sugar

Directions:

  1. In a food processor, combine cranberries, pineapple, apples, oranges and pecans.
  2. Blend into small chunks, add sugar. Chill and serve.

