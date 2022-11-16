Fresh Cranberry Relish
Submitted by: Dee Fletcher, Recipe Contributing Editor
Ingredients:
- 2 cups fresh cranberries
- 1 20 oz. can crushed pineapple, drained
- 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled cored and cut into wedges
- 2 11oz. cans mandarin oranges, drained
- 1/2 cup pecans (optional)
- 1 tsp. sugar
Directions:
- In a food processor, combine cranberries, pineapple, apples, oranges and pecans.
- Blend into small chunks, add sugar. Chill and serve.
