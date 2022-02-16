Sweet Potato Mac & Cheese
Ingredients:
- 1 (16 ounce) box whole wheat pasta
- Non-stick cooking spray
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 Tbsp. all purpose flour
- 2½ cups low-fat milk
- 1 cup shredded reduced fat cheddar cheese
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 (16 ounce) can sweet potatoes, rinsed, drained & mashed (or 2 cups mashed, cooked sweet potato)
- ¼ cup bread crumbs
- 2 Tbsp. parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Cook pasta according to package directions. Place in bowl and set aside.
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 9″x13″ baking dish with non-stick spray.
- Melt butter in a small pot. Whisk in flour. Gradually whisk in milk to prevent lumps from forming. Bring to a boil and cook until mixture thickens, stirring constantly, about 5 minutes.
- Add cheddar cheese, salt, and sweet potatoes. Whisk until smooth.
- Stir cheese mixture into pasta. Transfer to baking dish. Sprinkle top with breadcrumbs and parmesan.
- Bake until bubbly and breadcrumbs start to brown, about 20 minutes.
