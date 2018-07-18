Ingredients:
- 2 cups shredded red cabbage (½ small cabbage)
- 1 cup shredded green cabbage (or kale)
- 1 ripe but firm yellow Bartlett pear, sliced thinly, tossed with a squeeze of lemon juice
- 1 cup matchstick sliced carrots (about 2 carrots)
- 3 ea. green onions, sliced thinly to match carrots
- ½ cup cilantro leaves with stems (inner thin stalks)
Ingredients for the Apple cider vinaigrette:
- 3 T. salad oil
- 2 T. honey
- 2 T. apple cider vinegar
- 1 T. fresh lime juice (about 1 lime)
- salt/pepper to taste
- dash of cayenne pepper
Directions:
- Lightly toss salad ingredients together.
- Put vinaigrette ingredients into a small jar and shake till combined.
- When ready to serve, dress salad with vinaigrette. Serve immediately.
Note: To make ahead, prepare salad ingredients in a bowl, holding out the pear, cover with a damp paper towel, and chill in the refrigerator up to a few hours. Slice and add the pear just before tossing the salad with dressing.