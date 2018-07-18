Ingredients:

2 cups shredded red cabbage (½ small cabbage)

1 cup shredded green cabbage (or kale)

1 ripe but firm yellow Bartlett pear, sliced thinly, tossed with a squeeze of lemon juice

1 cup matchstick sliced carrots (about 2 carrots)

3 ea. green onions, sliced thinly to match carrots

½ cup cilantro leaves with stems (inner thin stalks)

Ingredients for the Apple cider vinaigrette:

3 T. salad oil

2 T. honey

2 T. apple cider vinegar

1 T. fresh lime juice (about 1 lime)

salt/pepper to taste

dash of cayenne pepper

Directions:

Lightly toss salad ingredients together. Put vinaigrette ingredients into a small jar and shake till combined. When ready to serve, dress salad with vinaigrette. Serve immediately.

Note: To make ahead, prepare salad ingredients in a bowl, holding out the pear, cover with a damp paper towel, and chill in the refrigerator up to a few hours. Slice and add the pear just before tossing the salad with dressing.