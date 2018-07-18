Tangy Pear and Cabbage Slaw

By -
0
3

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups shredded red cabbage (½ small cabbage)
  • 1 cup shredded green cabbage (or kale)
  • 1 ripe but firm yellow Bartlett pear, sliced thinly, tossed with a squeeze of lemon juice
  • 1 cup matchstick sliced carrots (about 2 carrots)
  • 3 ea. green onions, sliced thinly to match carrots
  • ½ cup cilantro leaves with stems (inner thin stalks)

Ingredients for the Apple cider vinaigrette:

  • 3 T. salad oil
  • 2 T. honey
  • 2 T. apple cider vinegar
  • 1 T. fresh lime juice (about 1 lime)
  • salt/pepper to taste
  • dash of cayenne pepper

Directions:

  1. Lightly toss salad ingredients together.
  2. Put vinaigrette ingredients into a small jar and shake till combined.
  3. When ready to serve, dress salad with vinaigrette. Serve immediately.

Note: To make ahead, prepare salad ingredients in a bowl, holding out the pear, cover with a damp paper towel, and chill in the refrigerator up to a few hours. Slice and add the pear just before tossing the salad with dressing.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

<

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.