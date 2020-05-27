Tenderloin
Courtesy of: Cleveland Clinic
Yield: 8 slices
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds beef tenderloin
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
- 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
- Black pepper to taste
Directions:
- Prepare beef at least a couple of hours (or as long as two days) ahead of time. With a very sharp paring knife, make tiny slits evenly over the surface of the tenderloin. As you make the slit, insert a slice of garlic. After inserting all garlic slices, measure out 1 teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil and rub over surface of tenderloin. Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper to taste (do not add salt until after cooking, as it dehydrates meat). Place in refrigerator on cookie sheet or broil pan, tightly covered, until ready to bake.
- Preheat oven to 450˚F. When oven is hot, place beef in oven, uncovered. Bake 20 to 40 minutes, depending on thickness of beef and how you like it done. Internal temperature of beef should be: medium rare, 145°F; medium, 160°F; well done, 170°F. Slice into 8 even slices and serve immediately.
