Savory Beef Sticky Buns
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients:
- 3/4 lb extra lean ground beef
- 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 1/2 cup onions chopped
- 1/2 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1 13.8 oz refrigerated pizza crust whole grain
- 1/3 cup low fat sharp cheddar cheese
Directions:
- In a large skillet, brown ground beef and add sage, red pepper flakes, garlic powder and salt until internal temperature reaches 160˚F. Set aside.
- In the same skillet add onions, mushrooms and sauté until tender. Add the meat mixture back to the skillet with mushrooms, onions. Add spinach and let wilt for 2 minutes. Set aside and let cool.
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Roll out your pizza dough to a large rectangle. Leave 1/2 inch on the short side and place the beef and vegetable mixture on the dough.
- Top with 1/3 cup of cheddar cheese. Roll the dough with the beef mixture.
- Cut 8 sections of the roll and place on a baking pan. Bake for 17-20 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.
