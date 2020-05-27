Savory Beef Sticky Buns

By -
0
20

Savory Beef Sticky Buns

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 lb extra lean ground beef
  • 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups baby spinach
  • 1/2 cup onions chopped
  • 1/2 cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1 13.8 oz refrigerated pizza crust whole grain
  • 1/3 cup low fat sharp cheddar cheese

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet, brown ground beef and add sage, red pepper flakes, garlic powder and salt until internal temperature reaches 160˚F. Set aside.
  2. In the same skillet add onions, mushrooms and sauté until tender. Add the meat mixture back to the skillet with mushrooms, onions. Add spinach and let wilt for 2 minutes. Set aside and let cool.
  3. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  4. Roll out your pizza dough to a large rectangle. Leave 1/2 inch on the short side and place the beef and vegetable mixture on the dough.
  5. Top with 1/3 cup of cheddar cheese. Roll the dough with the beef mixture.
  6. Cut 8 sections of the roll and place on a baking pan. Bake for 17-20 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.