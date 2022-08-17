Tiramisu
Ingredients:
- 8.8 oz. mascarpone cheese, room temperature
- 2 egg yolks
- 1 egg white
- 1 cup strong coffee, cooled
- 20 Ladyfingers
- 1/2 cup Sugar
- Cocoa powder
Directions:
- Pour half the sugar into a medium bowl with the egg yolks and start beating with a hand mixer until whipped. Set aside.
- Mix the other half of the sugar with the egg white using a whisk attachment until stiff peaks form.
- In a separate large bowl, beat the mascarpone and add the whipped yolk and mix fully. With a rubber spatula, add the whipped egg white.
- Put coffee into a small bowl and dip each ladyfinger in the coffee for about 5 seconds, do not over soak.
- Cover bottom of 8×8 dish with the first layer of ladyfingers. Spread half of the mascarpone filling. Repeat for the second layer. Top cake with a fine layer of cocoa powder using a sifter.
- Refrigerate for 3 hours. When serving, top with a fresh coat of cocoa powder and whipped cream. Decorate with chocolate covered coffee beans or chocolate shavings.
