Coffee Infused Salad Dressing
Ingredients:
- ½ onion, chopped
- 1/2 c. canola oil
- 1 Tbsp. instant coffee
- 3 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 3 Tbsp. maple syrup
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- In a small saucepan, cook the onion in the oil with the coffee over medium heat until the onion is clear, about five minutes. Let cool.
- In a bowl, combine the cooled oil with the remaining ingredients. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve on a peppery lettuce mix, adding your favorite toppings, grilled chicken or a green bean salad.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!