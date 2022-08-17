Coffee Infused Salad Dressing

Coffee Infused Salad Dressing

Ingredients:

  • ½ onion, chopped
  • 1/2 c. canola oil
  • 1 Tbsp. instant coffee
  • 3 Tbsp. cider vinegar
  • 3 Tbsp. maple syrup
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. In a small saucepan, cook the onion in the oil with the coffee over medium heat until the onion is clear, about five minutes. Let cool.
  2. In a bowl, combine the cooled oil with the remaining ingredients. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Serve on a peppery lettuce mix, adding your favorite toppings, grilled chicken or a green bean salad.

