Turkey a la King

Ingredients:

  • cooking spray
  • 1 cup sliced mushrooms
  • 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 1 1/2 cups evaporated milk
  • 3 cups chopped cooked turkey
  • 1 cup frozen peas

Directions:

  1. Coat a large skillet with cooking spray.
  2. Over medium heat sauté mushrooms until tender. Stir in flour until smooth.
  3. Slowly stir in chicken broth, milk, turkey and peas. Reduce heat to low, and cook until thickened.
  4. Serve over rice, noodles, or biscuits.

