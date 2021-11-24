Turkey a la King
Ingredients:
- cooking spray
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 1/2 cups evaporated milk
- 3 cups chopped cooked turkey
- 1 cup frozen peas
Directions:
- Coat a large skillet with cooking spray.
- Over medium heat sauté mushrooms until tender. Stir in flour until smooth.
- Slowly stir in chicken broth, milk, turkey and peas. Reduce heat to low, and cook until thickened.
- Serve over rice, noodles, or biscuits.
