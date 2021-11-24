Thanksgiving +1 Turkey Cups
Yield: 10 servings
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup celery, chopped fine
- 3 Tbsp. green pepper, chopped
- 1/4 cup onion, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 2 cups leftover turkey, cut up
- 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup chopped almonds
- 12 oz. tube refrigerated biscuits
Directions:
- Sauté celery, peppers and onion in butter until tender. Add turkey, mayonnaise, salt and almonds; mix thoroughly.
- Evenly press each biscuit into greased cup of muffin pan.
- Spoon mixture evenly into biscuit cups.
- Bake at 350°F for 15-20 minutes or until biscuits are golden.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!