Thanksgiving +1 Turkey Cups
Yield: 10 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup celery, chopped fine
  • 3 Tbsp. green pepper, chopped
  • 1/4 cup onion, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 cups leftover turkey, cut up
  • 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup chopped almonds
  • 12 oz. tube refrigerated biscuits

Directions:

  1. Sauté celery, peppers and onion in butter until tender. Add turkey, mayonnaise, salt and almonds; mix thoroughly.
  2. Evenly press each biscuit into greased cup of muffin pan.
  3. Spoon mixture evenly into biscuit cups.
  4. Bake at 350°F for 15-20 minutes or until biscuits are golden.

