Winter Cobb Salad
Ingredients:
- 6 cups Romaine lettuce, chopped
- 2 small chicken breasts, pounded flat
- 2 hard boiled eggs, quartered
- 4 slices bacon, diced
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 1 pear, sliced
- 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
- 1/2 cup feta cheese
- For the Orange Vinaigrette:
- 2 Tbsp. fresh orange juice
- 2 Tbsp. canola oil
- 1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
- 2 tsp. honey
- 1 tsp. orange zest
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Mix vinaigrette ingredients together in a jar. Set aside.
- Cook bacon over medium heat in a skillet until crispy. Remove and drain on paper towel lined plate. Leave 1-2 tablespoons grease in skillet.
- Season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Cook over medium high heat in the pan of bacon grease for about 5 minutes per side or until cooked through. Slice when cooled down.
- Place lettuce in a large bowl. Add the chicken, eggs, pear, bacon, avocado, pomegranate seeds, and feta cheese. Drizzle vinaigrette on top, toss and serve.
