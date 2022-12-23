Winter Cobb Salad

Winter Cobb Salad

Ingredients:

  • 6 cups Romaine lettuce, chopped
  • 2 small chicken breasts, pounded flat
  • 2 hard boiled eggs, quartered
  • 4 slices bacon, diced
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • 1 pear, sliced
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
  • 1/2 cup feta cheese
  • For the Orange Vinaigrette:
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh orange juice
  • 2 Tbsp. canola oil
  • 1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
  • 2 tsp. honey
  • 1 tsp. orange zest
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Mix vinaigrette ingredients together in a jar. Set aside.
  2. Cook bacon over medium heat in a skillet until crispy. Remove and drain on paper towel lined plate. Leave 1-2 tablespoons grease in skillet.
  3. Season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Cook over medium high heat in the pan of bacon grease for about 5 minutes per side or until cooked through. Slice when cooled down.
  4. Place lettuce in a large bowl. Add the chicken, eggs, pear, bacon, avocado, pomegranate seeds, and feta cheese. Drizzle vinaigrette on top, toss and serve.

