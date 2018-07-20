Official Rules

- PROMOTION PERIOD. Promotion begins 12:01 AM ET July 16, 2018 and ends at 11:59 PM ET September 28, 2018 when all entries must be received (“Promotion Period”).
- ELIGIBILITY. This sweepstakes (the “Promotion”) is only open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia who are at least 19 years old as of the date of entry, except officers, directors, members, and employees of the Sponsors, the judging organization (if applicable), or any other party associated with the development or administration of this Promotion, and the immediate family (i.e., parents, children, siblings, spouse), and persons residing in the same household, as such individuals. This Promotion is void outside the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, and where prohibited.
- HOW TO ENTER. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY, Send your valid e-mail address along with your name, address and phone number to: Farm and Dairy Giveaway, PO Box 38, Salem, OH 44460 or Enter Online by visiting: http://www.farmanddairy.com/sweeps/giftcard/ during the Promotion Period and follow the instructions to complete and submit the entry form. All entries become the property of the Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Limit: There will be one entry per person and per e-mail address during the Promotion Period. All entrant information, including e-mail addresses, is subject to the respective Privacy Policy of the applicable Sponsors. All entrants are automatically signed-up to receive the FREE Farm and Dairy eNewsletter via e-mail, twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays.
- WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION. Winner selection will be conducted by random drawing from all eligible entries on or about September 28, 2018 (the “Drawing Date”). Any potential winner will be notified by email. If a potential winner: (i) cannot be contacted; (ii) does not respond within five (5) days from the date the Sponsors first tries to notify him/her; (iii) fails to return the Affidavit and Release as specified in Rule 9; (iv) refuses the prize; and/or (v) the prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential winner forfeits all rights to win the Promotion or receive the prize, and an alternate potential winner may be selected. (After five (5) such alternate potential winners have been selected without securing an eligible winner, the prize may remain un-awarded.) Upon contacting a potential winner and determining that he/she has met all eligibility requirements of the Promotion, including without limitation the execution of required waivers, publicity and liability releases and disclaimers, such individual will be declared the “winner” of the Promotion.
- PRIZE DESCRIPTION. There will be one (1) winner. The prize is a $500 VISA Gift Card.
- TAXES. All federal, state and/or local income and other taxes, if any, are the winner’s sole responsibility.
- ODDS OF WINNING. The odds of winning this Promotion depend on the number of eligible entries received.
- NO PRIZE TRANSFER OR SUBSTITUTION. No prize or any portion thereof is transferable or redeemable for cash. Any portion of the prize that is not used is forfeited. No substitutions for prize except by Sponsors, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be substituted.
- CONSENT AND RELEASE. By entering the Promotion, each entrant releases and discharges the Sponsors, judging organization (if applicable), and any other party associated with the development or administration of this Promotion, their parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, and each of their respective officers, directors, members, shareholders, employees, independent contractors, agents, representatives, successors and assigns (collectively, “Sponsors Entities”), from any and all liability whatsoever in connection with this Promotion, including without limitation legal claims, costs, injuries, losses or damages, demands or actions of any kind (including without limitation personal injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction or property, rights of publicity or privacy, defamation, or portrayal in a false light) (collectively, “Claims”). Except where prohibited: (i) acceptance of a prize constitutes the consent of any winner, without further compensation, to use the name and likeness of such winner for editorial, advertising and publicity purposes by the Sponsors and/or others authorized by the Sponsors; (ii) acceptance of a prize constitutes a release by any winner of the Sponsors Entities of any and all Claims in connection with the administration of this Promotion and the use, misuse, or possession of any prize; (iii) any potential winner may be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility (including social security number) and a liability/publicity release; and (iv) if prize involves travel or activities, any potential winner and travel companion (if applicable) may be required to execute releases of the Sponsors from any and all liability with respect to participation in such travel/activities and/or use of the prize. Affidavits and releases must be returned within ten (10) days from the date that Sponsors first tries to notify the potential winner. If winner is deemed to be a minor under the jurisdiction of his/her residence, the prize will be awarded in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian who must execute the necessary affidavit and release and, if applicable, must accompany winner on the trip (no additional travel expenses will be awarded should a parent or legal guardian be required to accompany the winner on the trip).
- DISCLAIMERS. (i) Sponsors not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misdirected, incorrect, garbled, or incompletely received, for any reason, including by reason of hardware, software, browser, or network failure, malfunction, congestion, or incompatibility at Sponsors’s servers or elsewhere. In the event of a dispute, entries will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet Access Provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institute) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. (ii) Sponsors, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the web site or otherwise attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion. Use of bots or other automated process to enter is prohibited and may result in disqualification at the sole discretion of Sponsors. (iii) Sponsors further reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Promotion if it is not capable of completion as planned, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, force majeure or technical failures of any sort. (iv) Sponsors Entities are not responsible for errors in the administration or fulfillment of this Promotion, including without limitation mechanical, human, printing, distribution or production errors, and may modify or cancel this Promotion based upon such error at its sole discretion without liability. In no event will Sponsors be responsible for awarding more than the number of prizes specified in these rules. (v) Sponsors ENTITIES MAKE NO WARRANTIES, REPRESENTATIONS OR GUARANTEES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IN FACT OR IN LAW, AS REGARDS THIS PROMOTION OR THE MERCHANTABILITY, QUALITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE REGARDING ANY PRIZE OR ANY COMPONENT OF ANY PRIZE. (vi) CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, Sponsors RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. (vi) The value(s) of the prize(s) set forth above represent Sponsors’s good faith determination of the approximate retail value(s) thereof; the actual fair market value(s) as ultimately determined by Sponsors are final and binding and cannot be challenged or appealed. In the event the stated approximate retail value(s) of a prize is more than the actual fair market value of that prize, the difference will not be awarded in cash or otherwise. No substitution or compensation will be given for any portion of the prize that is not used.
- APPLICABLE LAWS AND JURISDICTION. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Issues concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules shall be governed by the laws of the State of Ohio, without regard to any principles of conflict of laws. All disputes arising out of or connected with this Promotion will be resolved individually, and without resort to class action, exclusively by a state or federal court located in Youngstown, Ohio. Should there be a conflict between the laws of the State of Ohio and any other laws, the conflict will be resolved in favor of the laws of the State of Ohio. To the extent permitted by applicable law, all judgments or awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket damages (excluding attorneys’ fees) associated with participation in this Promotion and shall not include any indirect, punitive, incidental and/or consequential damages.
- WINNER LIST. For the name of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope, within six (6) months of the Drawing Date, to: Winner List, “$500 VISA Gift Card Contest,” PO Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.
- SPONSORSHIP.This Promotion is sponsored by Lyle Printing and Publishing Co., Inc (Farm and Dairy), PO Box 38, Salem, OH 44460 and Shearer Equipment, Ohio (the “Sponsors”).
