The Pennsylvania DEP issues new rules for oil and gas drilling, but the Pennsylvania Independent Oil and Gas Association calls them ‘unreasonable.'
SALEM, Ohio — The drilling frenzy has officially hit Monroe County. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources issued a total of seven permits in...
NORRISTOWN -- The Department of Environmental Protection is asking anyone who knows the history of an antique medical kit found in a Chester County trash bin to contact the agency's Bureau of Radiation Protection.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The Department of Environmental Protection has fined Talisman Energy USA Inc. of Warrendale, Butler County, $51,478 for a January 2011 gas well control incident at the company's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources 587 #8 well pad in Ward Township, Tioga County.

