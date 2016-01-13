Home Tags Posts tagged with "Department of Environmental Protection"
Pennsylvania DEP issues revised drilling rules
The Pennsylvania DEP issues new rules for oil and gas drilling, but the Pennsylvania Independent Oil and Gas Association calls them ‘unreasonable.'
Monroe County is new leader for number of permits issued by...
SALEM, Ohio — The drilling frenzy has officially hit Monroe County. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources issued a total of seven permits in...
Antique medical kit contains high levels of radiation
NORRISTOWN -- The Department of Environmental Protection is asking anyone who knows the history of an antique medical kit found in a Chester County trash bin to contact the agency's Bureau of Radiation Protection.
Talisman Energy USA fined for Tioga Co. well control incident
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The Department of Environmental Protection has fined Talisman Energy USA Inc. of Warrendale, Butler County, $51,478 for a January 2011 gas well control incident at the company's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources 587 #8 well pad in Ward Township, Tioga County.