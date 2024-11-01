DEP announces $3.4 million in grant awards to restore water quality

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection recently awarded over $3.4 million in grants to projects dedicated to improving water quality and fish and wildlife habitat throughout Pennsylvania watersheds.

The awards, 12 in total, are funded by the Section 319 Grant program from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The grants are designed to support projects that implement best management practices specified in Watershed Implementation Plans, and assist in the development of new Watershed Implementation Plans for damaged watersheds in Environmental Justice areas.

Ten of the 12 grants will fund projects in Pennsylvania’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Grants awarded to projects in western Pennsylvania include:

Erie County: Waterford Township, Trout Run Advance Restoration Plan, Western PA Conservancy, $169,381 for targeted landowner outreach to carry out erosion and sediment controls on farmlands, plant 10 acres of forested riparian buffers and stabilize 1,000 linear feet of stream.

For more information, visit https://www.dep.pa.gov/Business/Water/PlanningConservation/NonpointSource/Pages/default.aspx.