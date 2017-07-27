Home Tags Posts tagged with "Ohio 4-H"
4-H’ers get an early start in fashion
While 4-H may be best known for large animal projects, there is a whole other side to 4-H that includes many clothing and other nonlivestock projects.
Over 11,000 Ohio 4-H alum ‘raise their hands’
Ohio 4-H had the greatest participation in Raise Your Hand — a national 4-H initiative asking the millions of alumni to provide hands-on learning to youth.
Ohio pilots 4-H program to boost STEM interest
The 4-H Ag Innovators Experience is designed for youth to learn about environmental and sustainability issues important to agriculture.
Ohio youth wins National 4-H STEM award
Ava Lonneman, of Portage County, Ohio, is the winner of the National 4-H Council’s 2017 Youth In Action Pillar Award for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). She will serve as a spokesperson for 4-H STEM programming across the nation.