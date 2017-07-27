Monday, March 12, 2018
Tags Posts tagged with "Ohio 4-H"

Tag: Ohio 4-H

4-H fashion state fair
FFA & 4H News

-
0
While 4-H may be best known for large animal projects, there is a whole other side to 4-H that includes many clothing and other nonlivestock projects.
4-H-logo
FFA & 4H News

-
0
Ohio 4-H had the greatest participation in Raise Your Hand — a national 4-H initiative asking the millions of alumni to provide hands-on learning to youth.
FFA & 4H News

-
0
The 4-H Ag Innovators Experience is designed for youth to learn about environmental and sustainability issues important to agriculture.
Ava Lonneman and chicken
FFA & 4H News

-
0
Ava Lonneman, of Portage County, Ohio, is the winner of the National 4-H Council’s 2017 Youth In Action Pillar Award for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). She will serve as a spokesperson for 4-H STEM programming across the nation.

Get Farm and Dairy Delivered to Your Home

52 Issues as low as $30.95 or 104 Issues for only $66.50
Secure Online Ordering

About Farm and Dairy Newspaper

Company Links

Toll-Free 800-837-3419

Local 330-337-3419

Social

4 Information Packed Sections!

Farm and Dairy Cover Section

Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary.

Weekly Auction Guide

Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Antique Collector

Featuring Specialty Antique Auctions, Stores and Shows

Rural Marketplace

Hundreds of Classifieds, Autos & Real Estate Listings

the Farm and Dairy family

Farm and Dairy
Shale Gas Reporter
Lyle Printing
© 2018 Farm and Dairy is proudly produced in Salem, Ohio
© Copyright 2017 - Farm and Dairy
Get 4 Weeks of Farm and Dairy Home Delivered Sign Up for your FREE Trial
Hello. Add your message here.