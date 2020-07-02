This is a series about the cost of our food. Not just the dollar amount of a steak, but all the other costs along the way — to the land, to the environment, to the workers, to the farm families, to a person’s mental health — and how these costs are calculated, how they add up and multiply and divide into the complicated equation that is our modern food system.
The Whole Series
Two paths: from calf to dinner plate
We take a look at how two farmers raise beef cattle, making very difference decisions, using different resources, to create the same end product.
Dollars and sense: the cost of our food
There's no such thing as a free lunch. Reporter Rachel Wagoner introduces a new series exploring what it costs to get food to the table.