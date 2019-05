You get a real sense of just how large the pyramids are when you see this photo of Dick and Amy Pellegrini, of St. Clairsville, Ohio. Farm and Dairy traveled with them to the pyramids at Giza in Egypt, constructed some 4,500 years ago. It’s estimated the largest towers 481 feet above the plateau. Each of the 2.3 million stone blocks weighs between 2.5 to 15 tons.

