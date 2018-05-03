Salem Saxon Scholarship now open

SALEM, Ohio — The Salem Saxon Scholarship Fund has applications available at the guidance offices of Salem High School, West Branch High School, and United Local High School.

All students who meet eligibility are encouraged to apply. Applicants must have at least a 3.2 GPA and plan to attend or be enrolled in a post-high school educational program in the fall of 2018. The completed scholarship applications and required attachments are due no later than May 31.

This fund has been awarding scholarships for 32 years and has given more than $135,000 to area high school students toward their secondary education.

The scholarships are funded through donations and other fundraising events. Donations may be made in honor of a student or as a memorial to a loved one. To learn more, contact Barbara Spack at 330-337-7487.