Geauga County Farm Bureau offers scholarships

Geauga County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to students pursuing post-high school education. The scholarship amount is determined by the number of acceptable qualifying applications.

Applicants do not have to be enrolled in an agricultural field of study. The scoring system places a higher emphasis on applicants with agricultural involvement, and Farm Bureau involvement and membership history. Prior recipients may reapply.

The applicant must be either a current Geauga County Farm Bureau member or family member whose parents/guardian is a current Geauga County Farm Bureau member at the time of applying and at time of scholarship payout. Applicants must be a part-time or a full-time enrollee of an accredited 2 or 4-year college, university, or technical school. For first-year students, the applicant must prove enrollment or admission status. Recipients of a scholarship or a representative must attend the Farm Bureau Annual Meeting held in September. If unable to attend, the county board/office must be notified at least 24 hours in advance. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of scholarship.

The fillable form is available online at https://bit.ly/2024GCscholarship, on our website at www.geaugafb.org, or by emailing geauga@ofbf.org. No handwritten forms will be accepted.

Applications must be submitted by March 31, 2024.

For more information, contact the county Farm Bureau office at 440.426.2195.