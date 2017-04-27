On a mission in Bolivia with Walters & Liden

By -
0
1

Rusty Walters, of Dennison, Ohio, and Joe Linden, of Seville, Ohio, took their copy of Farm and Dairy on a mission trip to Tambo, Boliva, in April. The group was putting in a water treatment system for a Christian camp in the Andes Mountains.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleUSDA compares March milk production totals

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.