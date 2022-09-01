Can we stump you with this week’s brass antique tools

Hello from Hazard!

We other guesses come in on Item No. 1222. Andy Byler, of Danville, Ohio, said it may be a bobbin filler for an industrial-type sewing machine, possibly like a Landis sewing machine. James Marshall, Spencer, West Virginia, said it is a sickle grinder and a stone goes on it.

Bob Diest, of Beverly, Ohio, submitted the item.

Many, many of you know what Item No. 1223 is! It is a hand forged antique hay knife or saw.

Readers identifying the item correct: William Callahan, Columbiana, Ohio; Peter Hershberger, Walhonding, Ohio; Dean Potts, Woodsfield, Ohio; Andy Byler, Danville, Ohio; Enick Fisher, Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania; Ray Swartzentruber, Fredericksburg, Ohio; James Marshall, Spencer, West Virginia; Don Boron, Magnolia, Ohio; Donald McCandless Jr., West Sunbury, Pennsylvania; Calvin Breyley, Streetsboro, Ohio; Roman Coblentz; Barbara McDaniel, Bedford, Ohio; J. Paul Basinger, Youngstown; Leonard Miller, Lancaster, Ohio; Lowell Reed, Cowansville, Pennsylvania; Jerry Long, West Unity, Ohio; Larry Litman, Washington, Pennsylvania; Mark Gillig, Lucas, Ohio; Vicki Solomon, Chardon, Ohio; and Clark Yutzy.

Mark Schupska, an antiques dealer in Geneva, Ohio, said it is a saw for harvesting ice. Tom Siegel, of Utica, Ohio, also said an ice saw.

William Logsdon, of Salem, Ohio, submitted the item, and also knew what the item was when he submitted it.

Jessy Cottrell, of Deerfield, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1224. The item is yellow brass.

Do you know what the item is and how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use some Hazard items. If you have something you need identified, send it our way!