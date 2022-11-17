Can you identify this tool found while metal detecting?

Hello from Hazard!

Howard Snyder North Royalton, Ohio, said Item No. 1230 appears to be part of a towing chain setup for dragging logs or perhaps large vehicles or tractors.

Matthew Litman, of Washington, Pennsylvania, submitted Item No. 1230. It weighs about 60 pounds, is metal and 28 inches in length. It was squired at an old farm.

Tom Smith found Item No. 1231 while metal detecting on his farm. He was told it’s a military grave marker or a surveying stake. Surveying stake makes the most sense to Tom as it was approximately 20 feet from a property corner.

Can anyone help Tom? Do you know what the item is or how the item is used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use some Hazard items. If you have something you need identified, send it our way!