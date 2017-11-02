Can you tell us how these antique tools were used?

Hello from Hazard!

Brian Freeman was close with his online response to Item No. 1090, which he identified as a wire stripper, and we’ll give him credit.

But our item, submitted by Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, has a very specific use, and Gary Gallion pretty much hit it on the head last week. Winland says it’s a spark plug wire tool used to cut, strip and clamp ends of spark plug wires. This one is marked “Rajah, Made in USA, Patent #1,858,418.”

Thanks to everyone who weighed in, and to Winland for replenishing our Hazard-ous coffers with a whole CD of pics. We’ll have plenty for upcoming issues!

This week’s item, Item No. 1091, comes from Lowell Reed, Cowsansville, Pennsylvania. Do you know how these were used? We’d like to hear from you.

Email your responses to editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.