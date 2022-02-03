Can you tell us how this antique item was used?

Hello from Hazard!

Joshua Kistler, Southington, Ohio, believes Item No. 1204 is a counterweight for a draft control valve used to regulate the heat in a old coal boiler. NR Co. stands for the national radiator company.

“It was placed on a rod on top of the valve and could be adjusted by sliding up or down. The rod in turn would make the other end of the rod open or shut the dampener via a small chain raising or lowing the temperature of the water inside the boiler,” he writes.

James Miller, Louisville, Ohio, said it is a weight to adjust pressure on gas valve.

Larry Broestle said it is a mold for making lead balancing weights for car/truck wheel rims.

Shirley Cooper, of Fombell, Pennsylvania, submitted the item.

Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1205.

