Enjoy the adventure of a good book

By -
0
16
book

“Oh, the places you will go!” 

— Dr. Seuss

Once upon a time, there was a little boy and girl who loved sitting on their mama’s lap and reading picture books.

Bambi was a huge favorite, and later, Dr. Seuss, the colorful Berenstain Bears, a Walt Disney collection of Mickey and Minnie, and the great Bible stories all became repeat topics of interest. 

“Mama! Let’s read Bambi the baby deer story!” the little boy would say with excitement in his voice. He grew to know every page almost by heart, shouting out the next line with enthusiasm. The little sister would mimic the storyline just a step behind, and often would pick the book up later and pretend to read out loud.

This mama is happy to say that both of those children grew up respecting books, treating them carefully, and enjoying the adventure captured between two covers. A trip to the library was anticipated with delight, and it was a wonderful escape for us all without spending a dime.

Now that she is grown and raising a family of her own, Caroline nearly always has a recipe book on her wish list. Cort has long enjoyed every Steinbeck book he can find.

I am lucky to have lived to experience this all again. My daughter’s children, a boy and a girl, are now 5 and 3, and will respond with enthusiasm when I offer to have storytime, loving for me to read to them.  

The same joyful experience of the older shouting the next line, his little sister just a tiny step behind, always makes me smile.

Books can take us places, paint pictures in our minds, and introduce us to cultures and traditions we might never otherwise experience.

On a summer day, once the work is somewhat caught up (because we know it is never really done), I love finding a comfy chair under a shade tree and reading a good book. It is still my favorite way to travel, to explore a world outside of my own little corner.

I wish you a good summer day, with a great story just waiting to unfold for you, situated between two covers.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleRoundup of 4-H news for July 28, 2022
Next articleThe quest to save North Atlantic native sheep
Judith Sutherland, born and raised on an Ohio family dairy farm, now lives on a 70-acre farm not far from the area where her father’s family settled in the 1850s. Appreciating the tranquility of rural life, Sutherland enjoys sharing a view of her world through writing. Other interests include teaching, reading, training dogs and raising puppies. She and her husband have two children, a son and a daughter, and three grandchildren.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.