Enjoy the adventure of a good book

“Oh, the places you will go!”

— Dr. Seuss

Once upon a time, there was a little boy and girl who loved sitting on their mama’s lap and reading picture books.

Bambi was a huge favorite, and later, Dr. Seuss, the colorful Berenstain Bears, a Walt Disney collection of Mickey and Minnie, and the great Bible stories all became repeat topics of interest.

“Mama! Let’s read Bambi the baby deer story!” the little boy would say with excitement in his voice. He grew to know every page almost by heart, shouting out the next line with enthusiasm. The little sister would mimic the storyline just a step behind, and often would pick the book up later and pretend to read out loud.

This mama is happy to say that both of those children grew up respecting books, treating them carefully, and enjoying the adventure captured between two covers. A trip to the library was anticipated with delight, and it was a wonderful escape for us all without spending a dime.

Now that she is grown and raising a family of her own, Caroline nearly always has a recipe book on her wish list. Cort has long enjoyed every Steinbeck book he can find.

I am lucky to have lived to experience this all again. My daughter’s children, a boy and a girl, are now 5 and 3, and will respond with enthusiasm when I offer to have storytime, loving for me to read to them.

The same joyful experience of the older shouting the next line, his little sister just a tiny step behind, always makes me smile.

Books can take us places, paint pictures in our minds, and introduce us to cultures and traditions we might never otherwise experience.

On a summer day, once the work is somewhat caught up (because we know it is never really done), I love finding a comfy chair under a shade tree and reading a good book. It is still my favorite way to travel, to explore a world outside of my own little corner.

I wish you a good summer day, with a great story just waiting to unfold for you, situated between two covers.