Can you identify Mystery Item No. 1304?

Hello from Hazard!

We have a new mystery to solve. Item No. 1304 comes from Karen Simpson, of Callensburg, Pennsylvania. This item came from her great-grandfather, Lewis Fair. It’s been in her family for 80-90 years. It appears to be about 5-6 inches long at the wooden base, and about 6 inches tall. The base is made out of wood with a metal wheel on one side and a metal nut at on the end of a bolt at the other end.

If you have any idea what Item No. 1304 is, give us a holler! You can reach us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. You can also call in to give us your information at 330-337-3419.