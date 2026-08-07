How financial stress impacts your physical and mental health

Most people think of health problems as things like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease or cancer. However, growing research shows that financial stress can also have a major impact on health. Worrying about bills, debt, medical expenses or not having enough money to meet basic needs can affect both mental and physical well-being. Medical researchers now recognize that financial stress is more than an economic problem — it is a health issue that deserves attention.

Financial stress affects millions of Americans. It can happen when people struggle to pay for housing, food, transportation, childcare or healthcare. Even people with jobs and health insurance can experience financial hardship. Studies have found that financial insecurity is linked to higher levels of stress, anxiety and depression, as well as poorer overall health.

When people experience ongoing financial stress, the body responds as if it is facing a constant threat. Stress hormones such as cortisol increase, which can lead to sleep problems, headaches, high blood pressure and other health concerns. Over time, chronic stress may increase the risk of heart disease and other serious illnesses. Researchers have found strong connections between financial insecurity and poor heart health, making financial well-being an important part of overall wellness.

Financial stress can also affect mental health. People worried about money are more likely to experience anxiety, depression, feelings of hopelessness and emotional exhaustion. They may have trouble concentrating at work or school and may find it difficult to enjoy everyday activities. Financial worries can strain family relationships and create conflict within households. In many cases, stress about money becomes a cycle that is difficult to break. Poor health can lead to missed work and lost income, which creates even more financial pressure.

Financial toxicity

One important term used by healthcare professionals is financial toxicity. Financial toxicity refers to the harmful effects that medical costs can have on patients and their families. The term was first used in cancer care but is now recognized in many other areas of healthcare. Financial toxicity occurs when the cost of treatment causes significant financial hardship, stress and difficult choices for patients.

Financial toxicity can have several parts. The stress itself does not usually make a medication or procedure biologically stop working. But there is the direct financial burden of medical bills, copayments, deductibles, prescriptions and travel costs for medical appointments. Second, there is the emotional burden of worrying about how to pay those bills. Third, there are behavioral changes that occur when people try to cope with costs. Some patients skip medications, delay doctor visits or avoid recommended treatments because they cannot afford them. These decisions can make health conditions worse and lead to more serious problems later.

Cancer patients have helped researchers understand the impact of financial toxicity. Cancer treatment is often expensive and may involve surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, medications, and ongoing follow-up care. Studies have shown that financial toxicity among cancer patients is linked to lower quality of life, greater emotional distress and difficulty following treatment plans. Some research has even found that severe financial hardship may affect survival outcomes.

Financial toxicity is not limited to cancer. New research shows that people with heart disease, heart failure and other chronic conditions can also experience serious financial burdens from healthcare costs. Patients who struggle financially are more likely to delay care, miss medications and report poorer health outcomes. Healthcare experts increasingly recognize that financial stress can be as important as other risk factors when evaluating a person’s overall health

Fortunately, there are ways to reduce financial stress and financial toxicity. Healthcare organizations are beginning to screen patients for financial concerns just as they screen for blood pressure or depression. Financial counselors, patient navigators and assistance programs can help people understand insurance coverage, apply for aid programs and find lower-cost treatment options. Open conversations between patients and healthcare providers about treatment costs can also help prevent financial hardship before it becomes overwhelming.

The growing body of research sends a clear message: financial health and physical health are closely connected. Managing financial stress is not simply about balancing a budget; it is about protecting mental, emotional and physical well-being. By recognizing this, individuals, healthcare providers and communities can work together to improve quality of life and health outcomes for everyone.