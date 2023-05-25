Our pledge

The rodeo Grand Entry led out with our country’s flag. The stars and stripes were

waving, worth a cowboy’s honored brag.

The Serpentine young riders, with precision in each step, would give their top

performance from a show that was well-prepped.

Then the horses stopped and riders held our nation’s flag up high. A vision you

would not forget, most pleasing to the eye.

The horses stood so flawlessly, well trained right from the start. While the riders

showed respect, they placed their hats across their hearts.

The announcer gave our Nation’s Pledge. The audience joined in. I’ve never felt

more proud to be America’s own kin.

There couldn’t be a better way to start a rodeo. With The Pledge of Our

Allegiance as the first part of the show.

My mind kept on reflecting ‘back when I was in first grade, we stood and pledged

allegiance to the flag to start our day.

But the Pledge of Our Allegiance ain’t a part of every school. Some schools claim

they are hit-and-miss. When did we change the rule?

A critic says there isn’t time. The pledge just takes too long. Would they dare toast a veteran who’d say, “ I think you’ve got it wrong.”

I wish that every principal could see a rodeo. And leave there feeling humble

‘bout a Pledge we all should know.

The fathers of this country risked their lives for everyone. To have the right to

pledge without the risk of getting hung.

They stood for good and honored God. They bravely took a stand. I wonder how they’d feel about our “Allegiance” being canned.

This land is still America. That’s what our flag stands for. Our country’s pledge

helps keep the enemy from our back door.

When we cowboys get together and we’re sitting ‘round the fire. We’ll offer our

opinions ‘bout this country we admire.

Though some of us have differences, on one thing we’ll agree. The Pledge of our

Allegiance to our flag helps keep us free.

Next time you’re feeling like you need a patriotic kick. Attend a rodeo, ‘cuz

pardner, that should do the trick.