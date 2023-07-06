While sitting in the airport, I glanced up to look around. That’s when I saw him

take a seat. A GI duty-bound.

The soldier sat there almost catatonic in his chair. He did not say a word. His

eyes were fixed hard in a stare.

His black hair trimmed back short; the uniform was neatly pressed. He looked

sharper than a preacher all decked out in Sunday best.

So, I mustered up the courage, then I offered my handshake. The soldier gripped

my hand. For sure this man was no cupcake.

I thanked him for his service, his defense of liberty. He said, “Our country needs

good men. It might as well be me.”

He said his aged grandpa, who had just turned ninety-five, had flown a plane in

World War II, barely made it home alive.

His grandpa was his mentor. I’d say hero says it best. The young man now turned

soldier standing out from all the rest.

He said each time he left his home his heart would break to bits. Then told me he

had two more years before he’d call it quits.

So, I asked him ‘bout his family. Has a wife and two young sons. He said his boys

think Daddy is away out shooting guns.

When a lady with the microphone then called the soldier’s name. He said, “I

better get on board.” He thanked me just the same.

He rose up from his chair. We stood there looking face to face. That day I’d met a

soldier who deserved our God’s pure grace.

I watched him board the airplane. Nearly took my breath away, just knowing that

this selfless man represents the USA.

What kind of man will risk his life to keep us safe and free, who doesn’t flaunt his

good deeds or claim celebrity.

Our soldiers, men or women, sure could use a prayer or two. If you haven’t bent

a knee then for the soldier, try bending two.

For those who’ve served our country and to soldiers who were slain. Let’s not

forget our veterans. They did not serve in vain!