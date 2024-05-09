When

Mon., May 27, 2024 at 10:00am

Until

Mon., May 27, 2024 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Canfield Veterans Plaza - North Green Intersection Broad Street and US 224 Canfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The 103 rd Annual Canfield Memorial Day Services will be held on Monday, May 27, 2024

beginning at 10:00AM at the Veterans Plaza on the North Village Green in Canfield. The featured speaker for the ceremony will be SSgt. Derick A. Young, United States Marine Corps (Retired), Director of the Mahoning County Veterans Honor Court and Adjunct Faculty, Department of Criminal Justice, Youngstown State University (bio attached). Following the ceremony on the Green, there will be a procession to the Canfield East Cemetery where a second, brief ceremony will honor deceased Canfield veterans.

Participants will then return to the Canfield War Vets Museum where a final ceremony will be held to honor the following individuals whose names have been added to the Wall of Honor:

Albert Mazzeo, US Army, Killed in Action, WWII

Dan McBride, US Army, WWII

Richard Powell, US Marine Corps, Killed in Action, Vietnam

Norman Swaney, US Army, POW, WWII

Refreshments will be available at the museum following the final ceremony.

As a reminder, non-serviceable American flags can be dropped off at the collection box on the porch of the War Vets Museum throughout the year.

(In the event of inclement weather, the Ceremony on the Green portion of the services will be held in the Canfield High School auditorium.)

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Post Commander Mark

Yoder at 330.774.2886/cdrpost177@gmail.com or Post Adjutant Chuck Coleman at

330.727.5609/ ccoleman@zoominternet.net.