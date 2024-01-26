Sat., April 13, 2024 at 9:00am
Sat., April 13, 2024 No Specific End Time
Perry County Fairgrounds
5445 OH-37
New Lexington, Ohio
The Perry County Sheep Producers is proudly hosting The 2024 Buckeye Show and Sale on April 13, 2024 at the Perry County Fairgrounds in New Lexington, Ohio. The Buckeye Show and Sale provides 4-H and FFA members a unique source of quality market/show lambs and opportunities to meet with some of Ohio and surrounding state’s lamb breeders. Please visit http://www.buckeyeshowandsale.com for details. Sale is in person and online.