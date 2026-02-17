When

Sun., March 01, 2026 All Day Event

Mon., March 30, 2026 All Day Event

Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant 5750 South Madison Road, Madison, OH 44057, USA Madison, OH

23rd ANNUAL GRAND RIVER VALLEY ICE WINE FESTIVAL

March 1st thru 31st Noon – 5 pm

Join the wineries of the Grand River Valley Debonné Vineyards, Ferrante Winery & Ristorante, Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant, Laurello Vineyards, South River Vineyards, Cask 307 Winery, and Red Eagle Distillery for an afternoon of ice wine sampling perfectly paired with the appetizers.

Patrons will visit each of the seven participants in any order they choose. Each establishment will provide samples of their libation along with a delicious appetizer.

$10 pp at each stop.

DEBONNE VINEYARDS

APPETIZER: Pulled Pork Slider with Ice Wine BBQ Sauce

FEATURED WINE: 2023 Vidal Blanc Ice Wine, Cherry Bourbon Ice Wine, 2024 Riesling Iced Wine (choose 2)

WHILE YOU ARE THERE…

· Participants receive a commemorative Debonne Festival Glass

· Ice Wine Specialty Cocktails

· Live music Friday, Saturday, & Sunday

· Ice Wine Progressive Dinners-Fridays in March Reserve at https://www.debonne.com/upcoming-events/

· Ice Wine Brunch – Sundays in March

FESTIVAL SATURDAYS ONLY 12-5 pm:

· Ice Carving 3 pm sponsored by Tour Lake County

· Ink & Arch Permanent Jewelry

FERRANTE WINERY & RISTORANTE

APPETIZER: Roasted Poblano Pepper & Sweet Corn Chowder

FEATURED WINE: Vidal Blanc Ice Wine, Bourbon Barrel Aged Ice Wine

WHILE YOU ARE THERE…

· Participants receive a commemorative Ferrante Festival Glass

· Live music Friday & Saturday

· Lunch & Dinner ice wine featured menu

· Sunday Brunch

· Ice Wine Pop-up Bar & Ice Wine Food Specials in the Pop-up Bar

· Special Ice Wine Cocktail Menu

· Wine Shop Gifts & Ice Wine Packages

· Ice Wine Food & Wine Pairing Menu: www.ferrantewinery.com/product/ice-wine-prix-fixed-menu/

FESTIVAL SATURDAYS ONLY:

· Ice Wine Cellar Experience Tour & Tasting with Winemaker/Assistant Winermaker (Additional cost,

reservations required)

GRAND RIVER CELLARS WINERY & RESTAURANT

APPETIZER: French Onion & Blue Cheese Mac n Cheese

FEATURED WINE: 2024 Vidal Blanc Ice Wine, Maple Ice Wine or Port Style Dessert Wine or Chocolate Port Style Dessert Wine (choose 2)

WHILE YOU ARE THERE…

· Participants receive a commemorative Grand River Cellars Festival Glass

· Ice Haus Signature Ice Wine Martini Flight

· Ice Haus Pop Up Wine Bar

· Ice Wine Marshmallow Roast All Day

· Ice Wine Cookie Tasting Tray

· Specialty Ice Wine Cocktail Menu

· Ice Wine Progressive Dinners-Fridays in March Reserve at https://www.grandrivercellars.com/upcoming- events/

· Live music Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

· Ice Wine Sweet Treats by Pucker Up Candy Shop & Ice Wine Candles by Delightfully Soy

FESTIVAL SATURDAYS ONLY 12 – 5 pm:

· Ice Carving 12 Noon sponsored by Tour Lake County

· Ice Wine Immersion Experience 11 am & 12 Noon – advance registration required

(www.grandrivercellars.com)

· Wood Carving Artwork by Skid Row Academy every Saturday

· Scarves by Serena & Charlie’s Lamps March – 7th

· Chestnut Ridge Farm Products March – 7th

· Holpits Engraving – March 14th

· Howdy Honey Boutique – March 21st

· Charmed by Crystal – March 28th

LAURELLO VINEYARDS

APPETIZER: Whipped Ricotta and Laurello Olive Oil and Brown Butter Granola

FEATURED WINE: Simply Mad Habanero and Vidal Blanc Ice Wine

WHILE YOU ARE THERE…

· Participants receive a commemorative Laurello Festival Glass

· Live entertainment Fridays & Saturdays

· Ice Wine Cocktails

· FESTIVAL SATURDAYS ONLY:

· Jennica Rose Beauty March 7th & 21st

· Bead Bar March 14th

· Lala Cake Pops March 28th

CASK 307

APPETIZER: Tiramisu

FEATURED WINE: Rosè of Vidal Blanc Ice Wine, Expresso Ice Wine, Chambourcin Iced Wine (choose 2)

WHILE YOU ARE THERE…

· Participants receive a commemorative Cask 307 Festival Glass

· Ice Wine Cocktails

· Ice Wine Cheesecakes sold by the slice

· Ice Wine Food Pairing Flight

· Ice Wine Progressive Dinners-Fridays in March Reserve at https://www.cask307.com/events/

· Opus 216 Dinner & Show – reservations required

FESTIVAL SATURDAYS ONLY:

· Taylor Farms Boutique Pop Up March 7th

· XOXO Permanent Jewelry March 14th, 21st, 28th

SOUTH RIVER VINEYARDS

APPETIZER: Truffles by F Bomb

FEATURED WINE: 2024 Concord Ice Wine & 2024 Blush Ice Wine (Blend of Chambourcin & Vidal Blanc)

WHILE YOU ARE THERE…

· Participants receive a commemorative South River Vineyards Festival Glass

· Ice Wine Spritzer Cocktail

FESTIVAL SATURDAYS ONLY:

· Bonus Stop: the “Speakeasy Ice Wine Cocktail Bar” at the Black Door Tavern for a mini-ice wine cocktail flight paired with Black Door Signature Potatoes for $10

· 3 Course meals for $39 every weekend in March to celebrate Cleveland Independent Restaurant Month

RED EAGLE DISTILLERY

APPETIZER: Chicken Tikki Masala

FEATURED ICE WINE COCKTAIL: Planter’s Punch with SRV Blush Ice Wine and Red Eagle Spirits

WHILE YOU ARE THERE…

· Participants receive a commemorative festival tumbler

· Bonus Stop: the “Speakeasy Ice Wine Cocktail Bar” at the Black Door Tavern

Visit Black Door Tavern for a mini-ice wine cocktail flight paired with Black Door Signature Smoked Potatoes for $10

· 3 Course meals for $39 every weekend in March to celebrate Cleveland Independent Restaurant Month