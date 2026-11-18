When

Sat., December 05, 2026 at 5:30pm

Until

Sat., December 05, 2026 at 10:00pm

Event Venue

Stoneboro Fairgrounds 2381 Mercer Road Stoneboro, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Tractors and Tinsel lighted display, Dec. 5

STONEBORO, Pa. — The Mercer County Ag Development Council is holding the 8th Annual Tractors & Tinsel drive-thru display Dec. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Stoneboro Fairgrounds, 2381 Mercer Road, Stoneboro, Pennsylvania. Drive through a static display of decorated tractors and other farm equipment that are used in day-to-day operations of local farms and businesses. This event is made possible by farmers, ag businesses, and volunteers who generously give their time and decorate farm equipment and trucks at their own expense. Use the main entrance to the fairgrounds from Route 62 and follow signs that will guide you around the track to see all of the displays featuring agriculture in Mercer County. There is no fee to attend, but canned goods and monetary donations will be accepted at the end of the parade route before you exit fairgrounds. All donations are passed on to the food banks and community organizations that serve Mercer County. The event goes on rain, shine or snow. For more information, call 724-662-3141.