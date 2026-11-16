MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a city already bursting with creativity, it can still be hard to find a place to gather.

After years spent working as a software engineer, Katie McCoy began imagining something new, shaped by her love of art and music and by the community-building she had seen at places such as Morgantown’s arts and heritage centers that already meant so much to so many.

Then McCoy and her husband found the former Beulah Free Methodist Church listed on Zillow. Its generous rooms and replete character seemed like a natural home for their idea: a welcoming place to offer craft classes, artisanal wares for sale and music lessons. They opened Maple and Spruce there, at 688 Beulah Road, in May.

McCoy’s long-term goal is to create a space where people can learn, make things and spend time together.

“People kind of need a place to build community that isn’t just online,” she said. “But if you’re not religious, then you don’t have church.”

At least, not until now. Call this a different kind of congregation.

The circa-1950 building, complete with a bell in its steeple, was renovated before McCoy and her husband added their personal touches and performed some electrical work as they began setting up a pottery studio. A few who have since taken McCoy’s classes once attended services at the former church, and their stories give the building a vivid history.

“One person said her mom got married in the church, and she remembered her climbing the stairs, and there were candles, and then her veil caught on fire,” McCoy said.

Reactions to the new space from old-timers are positive.

“It really makes me happy that so far, everyone who’s come is really happy with what I’ve done.”

Maple and Spruce takes its name from the woods used to make fiddles and other stringed instruments, a connection to McCoy’s fiddle-repair apprenticeship a couple of years back. Today, the business brings together craft and music, with offerings that include crochet and pottery alongside old-time music lessons. McCoy hopes to grow it into a hub for traditional crafts, where more teachers can share skills such as weaving and wool dyeing.

“I really think that everything is just a skill, and to learn a skill, all you need is a teacher who can facilitate, like a good teacher. And then you need just time and practice, and then you should be able to do anything,” she said.

Something for everyone

For McCoy, a gift from Maple and Spruce doesn’t have to be something wrapped and waiting under the tree. It can be something more intangible and even more valuable.

She is planning private holiday studio sessions, something with extended families and friends in mind, which might be just the ticket for that stretch of the holidays after guests have arrived, when the meal is over, and everyone is looking for something to do.

The sessions are designed to be approachable, even for people who don’t consider themselves artists. They last about an hour and 15 minutes, and groups can choose between making needle-felted ornaments or decorating stained-glass ornaments with beads and wire.

For people who want to spend more time on a project, Maple and Spruce also offers longer stained-glass classes, including workshops to make snowflakes and ornaments. These are three-hour classes in which participants learn the craft as they work. The finished piece becomes an impressive keepsake, but sharing the experience is part of the gift, too.

As for shoppers looking for something extra special, rejoice: Maple and Spruce features handmade pottery from West Virginia wild clay, jewelry, stained glass, fiber arts and woodwork by local Appalachian artists. Each purchase supports a local maker. The shop’s goods are available through its Etsy store, which ships nationwide.

Music lessons offer another experience-based gift for someone interested in learning an instrument. McCoy plays old-time fiddle. Old-time music, she explained, has always been enjoyed among friends, maybe a few of them more seasoned players. Their sound is meant to be an ensemble of players with different skill levels, not gatekept by accomplished musicians.

“There’s a lot of easy chord patterns too, so that if you know one song, it’ll be easier to learn the next, and so forth,” she said. “It’s really a way to hang out with your friends and do something fun, which is nice. And I’ve sort of been a part of those circles and stuff in Morgantown for a while, but it just feels a lot warmer, and you can tell that the people [playing] care about each other.”

Fiddle and guitar are among the requisite instruments, alongside banjo, dulcimer and mandolin. A lesson can be a starting point for someone who wants to try playing, and an opportunity to join in the kind of communal music-making that inspired McCoy to open Maple and Spruce in the first place.

“The way that I like to do it, anyone who can play music or wants to try to play music should be welcomed regardless of what instrument they play as well,” she said.

The moment Maple and Spruce began to feel real to McCoy hit her when people came to play. At the opening-day jam, she saw familiar faces alongside people encountering the new space for the first time, including a student from the fiddle program she teaches in Arthurdale, friends from the area and several people she had never met.

“I was like, ‘OK, this is what I’m going for,’” she said.

The turnout mattered

McCoy described opening Maple and Spruce as a risk, and said she and her husband needed the business to gain traction. Once they began advertising, people signed up for classes and asked about music lessons.

“It was just wonderful to see how, like, instantly, as soon as we started doing the advertising so people saw us, then they started signing up for classes. They started asking about music lessons and it all just happened,” she said. “Honestly, [it went] smoother than I was expecting, and it was just wonderful.”

That opening jam offered a glimpse of what Maple and Spruce might become.

“I definitely want people to feel empowered, because I think there’s a lot of stigma around, like, ‘Oh, I can’t do that craft because that’s hard or I’m bad at crafts, or I tried to play music in high school and I was terrible, so I can’t do it.’ Like that type of thing,” McCoy said. “I want people to feel like they can actually learn all these things.”

For more information, visit mapleandsprucefolkarts.com. You can also reach Katie at katie@mapleandsprucefolkarts.com or call 304-314-4506.