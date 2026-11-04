When

Sun., November 08, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., November 08, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Moss Ancestral Home 1499 Burnett St. Mineral Ridge, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

‘All-American Gathering’ will mark Veterans Day

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio — There will be an “All-American Gathering” honoring Forget Me Not Day and Veterans Day on Nov. 8 from 1-4 p.m. at the Moss Ancestral Home, 1499 Burnett St., Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

There will be hot dogs, chips and a variety of pies served. Christmas cards will be provided to attendees to write a note to veterans.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/MRHISTORY/