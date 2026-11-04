‘All-American Gathering’ will mark Veterans Day
Sun., November 08, 2026 at 1:00pm
Sun., November 08, 2026 at 4:00pm
Moss Ancestral Home
1499 Burnett St.
Mineral Ridge, OH
‘All-American Gathering’ will mark Veterans Day
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio — There will be an “All-American Gathering” honoring Forget Me Not Day and Veterans Day on Nov. 8 from 1-4 p.m. at the Moss Ancestral Home, 1499 Burnett St., Mineral Ridge, Ohio.
There will be hot dogs, chips and a variety of pies served. Christmas cards will be provided to attendees to write a note to veterans.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/MRHISTORY/
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