Fri., April 21, 2023 at 9:00am

Sun., April 23, 2023 at 12:00am

Canfield Fairgrounds

7265 Columbiana - Canfield Rd

Canfield, Ohio

Angels for Animals is planning it’s largest fundraiser in just a few weeks at the Canfield Fairgrounds in Canfield Ohio. We are looking for donations, and volunteers at this point. See the attached flyers for information. Donations can be brought on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday April 15 at the times specified to the Canfield Fairgrounds. Individuals wishing to volunteer may contact Diana at the number on the flyer.

