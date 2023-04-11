Fri., April 21, 2023 at 9:00am
Sun., April 23, 2023 at 12:00am
Canfield Fairgrounds
7265 Columbiana - Canfield Rd
Canfield, Ohio
Angels for Animals is planning it’s largest fundraiser in just a few weeks at the Canfield Fairgrounds in Canfield Ohio. We are looking for donations, and volunteers at this point. See the attached flyers for information. Donations can be brought on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday April 15 at the times specified to the Canfield Fairgrounds. Individuals wishing to volunteer may contact Diana at the number on the flyer.