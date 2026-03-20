When

Tue., April 28, 2026 at 8:30am

Until

Tue., April 28, 2026 at 2:30pm

Event Venue

Pennwood Farms 262 Sugar Grove Road Berlin, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Center for Dairy Excellence, PA Beef Council, the Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania and Penn State Extension are hosting a free animal care workshop series this spring.

The on-farm workshops will focus on building animal care skills to help dairy producers meet training requirements across four areas of the National FARM program.

English and Spanish speakers are both encouraged to attend, and lunch is included.

The workshops will cover cow culling decisions, down and transition cows, animal handling, stewardship and meat quality issues. After a physical demonstration, participants can get in the pen and practice animal handling skills. Attendees will practice hands-on skills related to dystocia using a Penn State calving model and participate in a discussion on safety do’s and don’ts.

To register for one of the free, on-farm animal care workshops, call 717-346-0849 or visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/animal-care. Include the names of employees who will be attending from your operation.