How to make eastern redbud jam

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Rosey pink flowers hang from branches, brightening up my front yard on this mid-April day. A welcome sight, these flowers belong to the native eastern redbud tree.

Known as the harbinger of spring, this tree is one of the first to bloom and offers a pretty sight before hardy trees like oak and elm trees start to sprout.

But these trees offer more than a view: the flowers are edible, providing a great food source for both pollinators and humans. When I found this out, I knew I had to taste the eastern redbud blossoms for myself.

The benefits

The eastern redbud tree is native to North America and Canada, particularly in the eastern and central regions of the country. It grows best in full sun to partial sun spots with well-drained soils, but is adaptable to most soils as long as drainage is good.

This tree was first noted by Spaniards in 1517 while they were exploring the “new world,” according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

Centuries later, George Washington wrote in his diary about the beauty of the tree and spending hours in his garden, transplanting seedlings he found in the nearby forest.

The flowers of the tree bloom from late March to April and are rich in nectar and pollen, providing a valuable food source for native wildlife when food is scarce in early spring.

Numerous pollinators, including hummingbirds and several varieties of bees, feed on these flowers, according to Penn State Extension.

The tree is also the host plant for larvae of moths and butterflies, and in the fall, it produces flat brown seed pods eaten by squirrels and birds.

The redbud has also been used by humans as a food source for centuries: Native Americans boil the bark, making tea to treat whooping cough. Additionally, the roots and inner bark have been used to treat fever, congestion and vomiting.

The flowers can be eaten raw or fried, steeped in hot water to make tea or made into syrup or jam.

The taste of this jam will surely surprise you; it surprised me. If I were to describe it, it tastes like strawberries or a sweet red berry. Want to find out for yourself? Perhaps it’s time to start using that eastern redbud tree in your yard more.

Eastern redbud jam recipe:

Ingredients:

4 cups of eastern redbud flowers

4 cups of water

2 tbsp. of lemon juice (or the juice of one large lemon)

4 cups of sugar

1 box of pectin (regular)

Directions:

Step 1: Collect the flowers. It may be hard to pull the petals off your tree — they look so beautiful — but I promise the taste is worth it. Start by picking the flowers off of the branches lower to the ground, if possible. Make sure to collect at least four cups: the more the merrier.

Step 2: Steep the flowers. Put your flower petals in a half-gallon mason jar or two mason jars (quart and/or pint-sized if you don’t have one that is big enough to fit the petals and water). Pour four cups of boiling water into the jar(s), followed by the lemon juice. Screw the lid(s) closed.

I used two mason jars (a quart and pint-sized) and divided the cups of water and lemon juice in both. Let steep for 24 hours. Almost immediately, the water will start turning a light pink, and within an hour, it will be vibrant pink that only gets prettier with time.

Step 3: Strain the flower petals. Using a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth, pour the redbud tea into a saucepan and discard the petals. Squeeze the cheesecloth or petals in the strainer to get excess juice.

DO NOT be concerned if the petals smell like green beans. I promise you are not making green bean jam.

Step 4: Start the jam. Bring the tea to a boil on high heat. Then, add in the pectin slowly and stir to dissolve.

Step 5: Add sugar. Return the mixture to a boil and let it boil for one minute. Slowly add in four cups of sugar. Bring the mixture to a rolling boil. Stirring constantly, let it boil for another 1-2 minutes.

Step 6: Pour into prepared jars. Pour the jam into prepared jars. I prepared mine in a canning bath by placing the jars and lids in a large pot with water and heating them up on the stovetop until the jars are hot to the touch.

Make sure to leave at least ¼ inch of room at the top of jars and wipe the top clean before screwing on the lids. Let the jam set in a cool place. This recipe makes roughly 3 to 5 pint and half-pint jars, depending on size.

Step 7: Enjoy! Slather some redbud jam on a piece of toast or in yogurt, and definitely share some with friends and family.

(Liz Partsch can be reached at epartsch@farmanddairy.com or 330-337-3419.)