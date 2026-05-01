When

Wed., May 06, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Wed., May 06, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Phone

Website

Posted In

CANTON, Ohio — The annual Canton Senior Expo will be held May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N, in downtown Canton.

This is the 36th year for the event, presented by Stark County Mental Health & Addiction Recovery and Honey Suite. Participants can visit with more than 80 local vendors to get information on health and wellness, retirement, recreational activities, housing options, insurance, home improvement, senior organizations and more.

Learn from local experts during the Courtyard Chats will be featured in between the games, located in the Canton Museum of Art Courtyard, inside the Cultural Center for the Arts. The schedule is as follows: 9:30 a.m., Safe Home Tips; 10:30 a.m., Strong Body, Strong Mind; 11:30 a.m., Safe Home Tips.

Play bingo at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and play the Price is Right at 10 a.m. and noon. Complimentary coffee and doughnuts will be available starting at 8 a.m. in Cable Recital Hall, while supplies last. Lunch will be available for $7 during two lunch sessions, 10:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Lunch tickets will be available at registration during the event only. The lunch includes a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, chips and bottled water. Celebrate the closing of the show with the famous Taggart’s Root Beer Floats at 12:30 p.m., while supplies last.

Pre-registration for the event is encouraged, not required. Register at tinyurl.com/CantonSeniorExpo2026. Any attendee that does not pre-register online can register in person when they arrive at the Expo. For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/CantonSeniorExpo.