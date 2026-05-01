Report reptile and amphibian road crossings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and the Ohio Department of Transportation are asking the public to report locations where they see reptiles and amphibians frequently cross roadways.

Wildlife crossings put both animals and passenger vehicles at risk on the roadway, so reports can help ODNR and ODOT can create safer solutions for wildlife crossing areas.

In spring and summer, reptiles such as box turtles, snapping turtles and snakes are vulnerable to vehicles as they cross roadways to lay eggs, find new habitat, or seek shelter. In the early spring and occasionally in the fall, amphibians like salamanders, frogs and toads sometimes cross roads as they travel to breeding areas.

Observers can report locations of reptile and amphibian road crossings via the Wildlife Reporting System, available at wildohio.gov and on the HuntFish OH mobile app.

Observations of live animals are helpful, as are reports of roadkill. Users are encouraged to take note of road crossing locations and submit reports once they are no longer driving. Never use this app while driving; park in a safe location before reporting or ask a passenger to make the report.

The Division of Wildlife also relies on public reports to monitor populations of:

Wild turkey

Badger

Bald eagle nest

Barn owl

Black bear

Bobcat

Feral swine

Fisher

Gray fox

Porcupine

River otter

Ruffed grouse

Sandhill crane

Snowshoe hare

Weasel

Contributing wildlife sightings is an important way to support the division’s mission to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all.